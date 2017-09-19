Lee brothers start for Luton against Bees

Luton Town have named a strong side for their development clash at Championship side Brentford this afternoon.

Brothers Olly and Elliot Lee both start, as does James Justin, Luke Gambin and recent signing from Basingstoke Aaron Jarvis.

The match, which takes place at the Bees’ Jersey Road training ground, kicks off at 2pm.

Hatters: James Shea, James Justin, Jack Senior, Frankie Musonda, Akin Fameqo, Olly Lee, Jordan Cook, Luke Gambin, Josh McQuoid, Elliot Lee, Aaron Jarvis.

Subs: Harry Isted, Arthur Read, Joe Mead, Jake Peck, Kavan Cotter, Jack James, Josh Neufville