Lee confident his sharpness will come back

Striker Elliot Lee expects his sharpness to return with the more minutes he spends on the field for the Hatters during pre-season.

The 22-year-old who joined from Barnsley in the summer, had a hugely frustrating time at Oakwell last year, restricted to just six substitute appearances totalling a paltry 48 minutes.

It’s all about getting your sharpness now and I’ve had a season off so it might take me a little bit longer than others. Elliot Lee

However, he has featured heavily for Luton so far, playing an hour against Hitchin Town on Tuesday night, already more than he managed for the Tykes, and should get more time at Boreham Wood this afternoon.

He said: “I’m stepping up the minutes now. It was a bit of a frustrating game for us lads (against Hitchin), we felt we could have played better in the first half.

“It’s all about getting your sharpness now and I’ve had a season off so it might take me a little bit longer than others, but my sharpness will come back and the goals will come with it.”

The summer signing has found the target already though, netting from the penalty spot during the 6-2 thrashing of NK Bravo out in Slovenia, and is pleased to be back in the groove.

He added: “A goal’s a goal. Any you can get is brilliant and hopefully will stand me in good stead for the season.”