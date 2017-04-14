Lee desperate Luton finally make it three from three

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee is determined his side make it three wins in a row for the first time this season by beating struggling Leyton Orient at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Town go into the game on the back of consecutive 1-0 victories, as they followed up victory over Blackpool, by edging out Barnet last weekend thanks to Lee’s second half winner.

We’ve put two solid performances in and hopefully there’s a third to come. Olly Lee

Hatters could possibly send Orient down when the two sides meet at Kenilworth Road, while Luton are then back in action once more on Easter Monday, travelling to Mansfield.

Lee said: “Morale’s really high now, everyone’s backing each other.

“We’ve put two solid performances in and hopefully there’s a third to come.

“We’re just one game after the next, go to Orient, go to win, then Mansfeld, win, just keep grinding out wins.”

Lee knows that his side will have to be better than they were in the first half at the Hive on Saturday as they struggled to ever reach their best against Barnet.

However, they picked up the victory, which the midfielder knows is all-important with just five games left.

He continued: “It was a great result, that’s what the game is about.

“The gaffer said before we needed the win, it wasn’t our best game ever, we didn’t really play well first half.

“That’s not good enough for us at this time of the season.

“We had to go in (at half time) 0-0, we were way off it, but second half we came out and were much better.

“We came out of the blocks a bit better, we pressed them more, got closer to them and thankfully we got the win.

“It wasn’t by any means fluent, but we got the win and that’s all that matters at this time of the season.”

On the goal, which saw Lee sidefoot past Jamie Stephens for his first of the season, he added: “I think we just lumped it into big Ol (Ollie Palmer) and probably his first touch got away from him.

“It found me and I slotted it home, it was a nice moment and I was really pleased with it.

“It’s been a long time coming. I usually get three to five, so I’m not happy with just one.

“Maybe there’s a few more to come now, let’s hope so, that would be nice.”

Being the match-winner saw Lee get a superb reception from the visiting fans, who outnumbered their Barnet counterparts on the afternoon, as Town skipper Scott Cuthbert added: “Olly’s a great professional. Every day he comes in and his work-rate is second to none.

“Everyone goes on about how great a footballer he is and I think he’s shown that the last two games. I’m absolutely delighted for him and it was nice to hear fans singing his name at the end of the game for the right reasons.”