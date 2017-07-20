Lee: Former Hammers duo need to kick on with Luton

Town’s ex-West Ham duo Dan Potts and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu have every chance of proving then can play at a higher level, according to former top flight midfielder Rob Lee.

The 51-year-old saw plenty of the pair play when his two sons Olly and Elliot were also in the youth ranks at Upton Park.

Dan Potts converts from the spot against Bedford

On Mpanzu, who had his best season in a Luton shirt last term, Lee said: “Pelly’s Pelly. He’s either a world beater, or you think what’s he doing today?

“He’s got so much potential and I’m sure Nathan Jones will be on to him.

“If he listens and learns, as sometimes he dribbles when he should pass, passes when he should dribble.

“But then you think ‘don’t dribble there’ and he dribbles past three or four people.

“He’s got a raw, raw talent, he’s a strong boy, if he gets better in the things he’s not good at then again, he’s a talented player.”

Potts has been in and out of the Luton side at times, suffering a number of injuries, but noticeably improved in the run-in last season, with some excellent displays for the Town, scoring his first goal too.

Lee added: “Potts has a fantastic left foot, he can play and he’s another one who should be playing higher, but you have to prove that.

“I don’t think people have seen the best of him, I think sometimes he plays within himself a little bit, Pottsy.

“He’s got to stop that too (getting injured), but it’s easier said than done.

“He’s got to try and play a full season, he’s a talented boy, always has been.”