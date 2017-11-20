Lee left annoyed by 'soft' booking as he misses Carlisle clash

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee couldn’t hide his frustration at being ruled out of Tuesday night’s home clash with Carlisle after picking up his fifth booking of the season during Saturday’s wonderful 7-0 victory over Cambridge.

Lee, who scored a sensational goal from inside his own half at the weekend, was cautioned by referee Nick Kinseley for a foul on Jevani Brown after just 19 minutes which means he is now banned for one game.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “It’s a big week, we want to get points, I’m gutted I’m suspended for it, so that’s unfortunate.

“I didn’t think it was a yellow, but the lads will go and do the job and get the three points.

“That’s really annoyed me to be honest as I thought it was a really soft yellow, but that’s football, we go on to the next game and the lads will do the job.”

Brother Elliot, himself also on the scoresheet, said: “I think it was a bit of a harsh booking, but credit to him, he’s kept his head and scored his goal, so fair play to him.”

Although being without his midfielder, who not only caught the eye with his wonder goal at the weekend, but has been in excellent form over the past few matches too, boss Nathan Jones said: "It will give someone else an opportunity.

"We might have freshened things up anyway as they’ve done big distances in there, so we’ll see what we do.

"We took (Andrew) Shinnie off because we realised Olly was suspended, so someone’s going to need to come in there.

"It just gives someone else an opportunity to come in and do well. Look, we have a strong enough squad that can handle that so hopefully it won’t be any kind of problem.”

After Tuesday night, then the number of bookings before being suspended goes up to 10 with Luton having completed 19 League Two fixtures.

Only Danny Hylton and Alan McCormack are walking a disciplinary tightrope with four bookings, hat-trick hero Hylton going into the official's notebook for a kneeslide celebration in front of keeper David Forde once Lee had beaten him from 70 yards at the weekend.

Jones said: “Danny Hylton can just create something in a phone box, a stir in a phone box, that’s what he’s like.

“So my biggest job second half was making sure that he didn’t do anything dull.

"But I said to him at half time, show me a second half performance, that you’re not playing for Danny, you’re playing for the team, so you can control yourself, you can be brave, you can be disciplined.

"We left him on and he’ll be delighted for that, so he owes me one.”

Hylton himself vowed to steer clear of trouble, saying: “He had a quiet word with me, he wasn’t too happy, little things like that are silly, I know.

“Whatever he said I took and I accept, and he just said don’t do anything silly in the second half.

“I think it’s under control though and I’ll do my best to not get booked.”