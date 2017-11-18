Lee scores from his own half as Hatters hammer seven past United!

League Two: Luton Town 7 Cambridge United 0

Being a Luton fan is a whole lotta fun at Kenilworth Road this season as they gorged on yet another glut of goals this afternoon.

The Hatters plundered seven past rivals Cambridge United, including a number of absolute beauties, making it a stonking 31 goals in just nine home games this season for the home faithful.

Nathan Jones's side made history in the process as after hitting seven against Stevenage and putting eight past Yeovil, this thrashing made them the first Football League side to score seven goals on three occasions before Christmas.

Make no mistake, this was no easy opposition either, the U's coming into the game with a miserly defensive record, the third best in the division in fact, but they were simply blown away by a Hatters who produced an opening 45 minutes of sheer, sheer quality.

On another day, Danny Hylton's perfect hat-trick would have grabbed the headlines, or Elliot Lee's double after being recalled to the side, but this belonged to his brother Olly, who scored from fully 70 yards, ending any goal of the season competition before December.

Prior to kick off, Jones made two changes, Elliot Lee in for the injured James Collins, while Andrew Shinnie replaced Harry Cornick, Town switching back to the diamond formation.

They were given a boost to see a U's side without either of their main goal threats in Uche Ikpeazu and Jabo Ibehre too, as U's, who were powderpuff at best throughout, fielded a starting XI with just six league goals between them.

The hosts had a great chance inside two minutes when Dan Potts's cross was met by a glancing header from Hylton, keeper David Forde diving full length to save.

Elliot Lee then had a shot blocked for a corner as Forde proved his worth once more on nine minutes, clawing away Scott Cuthbert's snapshot, before claiming Alan Sheehan's follow up cross.

The recalled Lee's on-running battle with Forde, whose time-wasting tactics had already become a real bore, continued in the 19th minute, cutting in from the right to shoot low, the keeper keeping it goalless with his left hand.

However, he was finally beaten on 24 minutes as Hylton reached the byline, his cross volleyed goalwards by Shinnie, with left back Potts positioned perfectly at the far post to make no mistake.

Town thought they had a second on 26 minutes, Potts thumping a downward header home from Alan Sheehan's perfect free kick, but the flag was raised.

It mattered little though as Luton were 2-0 to the good on the half hour in a goal that will definitely fall into the 'I was there when' moments.

Picking the ball up fully 70 yards from goal, Olly Lee spotted Forde off his line and with unerring and pinpoint accuracy, lobbed the backpedalling keeper, as Kenilworth Road simply erupted.

It drew comparisons to Liverpool star Xabi Alonso's effort back in 2006, which was from virtually the same spot, but this was far, far better, as Lee had the added barrier of a goalkeeper in his way, and was rightly engulfed by his team-mates.

As Hatters have shown on more than one occasion this season, when there dander is up, there are few, if any better, and it was demonstrated once more on 35 minutes.

They swarmed around Piero Mingoia to snaffle the ball back and Berry fed Hylton who found the bottom corner with his left foot.

There was even better to come on the stroke of half time too. Hylton's clever ball over the top saw Elliot Lee unleash a wonderful instinctive volley with his left foot into the top corner, which on any other day, would have been easily the best goal of the afternoon, but for big brother Olly.

The visitors responded by making a triple substitution at half time, while Luton were forced into a shuffle of their as Cuthbert went down injured after being fouled clearing his lines and was worryingly stretchered off, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu on in his place.

With the result done and dusted, unsurprisingly Town couldn't quite hit the same kind of heights as they did in the first period, Shinnie striking the post from 20 yards and Elliot Lee over the bar.

U's finally improved a tad, which wasn't hard, Marek Stech having to turn a cross behind, Brad Halliday scooping over from the short corner, while Town's underworked stopper had an actual shot to catch from Jevani Brown on 70 minutes too.

Shinnie almost had his name on the list of exquisite finishes, when he turned his man and curler beyond Forde, but not Leon Legge, who had retreated to his line and headed away.

You got the sense that as Town had done in the past, they were saving themselves for a big finish and boy did they deliver in the final 10 minutes.

With eight minutes to go, the fireworks started, as Olly Lee released Stacey on the right and his cross was turned home by Hylton, to reach double figures for the campaign.

Then it was six, Elliot Lee advancing and simply hammering past Forde from 20 yards to double up for the afternoon.

Hatters weren't finished their either, as in stoppage time, Hylton completing his hat-trick, and a perfect one at that, peeling off the defence to head Alan Sheehan's free kick home, rounding off another sensational 90 minutes at home this term.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts (James Justin 79), Scott Cuthbert (C), Alan Sheehan, Glen Rea, Olly Lee, Luke Berry, Andrew Shinnie (Jordan Cook 74), Elliot Lee, Danny Hylton

Subs not used: James Shea, Harry Cornick, Luke Gambin, Johnny Mullins.

United: David Forde, Brad Halliday, Jake Carroll, Gary Deegan, Greg Taylor, Leon Legge (C), Piero Mingoia (Paul Lewis 46), Liam O'Neil (Emmanuel Osadebe 46), George Maris (David Amoo 46), Jevani Brown, Medy Eliot.

Subs not used: Harrison Dunk, George Taft, Dimitar Mitov, Leon Davies.

Booked: Olly Lee 18, Hylton 32, Shinnie 37, Lewis 63, Brown 90.

Referee: Nick Kinseley.

Attendance: 8,721 (642 Cambridge).