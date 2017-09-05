Lee scores twice as Hatters beat Cobblers

Striker Elliot Lee scored twice as Luton Town's development squad defeated Northampton Town at Sixfields yesterday.

The visitors gave run outs for Johnny Mullins, Jordan Cook, Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda, but fell behind on 10 minutes to Morgan Roberts's strike.

However, Lee equalised three minutes later, with Harry Cornick putting the Hatters in front five minutes before the break as he fired in from six yards out.

Northampton restored parity on 55 minutes through Roberts, but Lee struck once again to give the Hatters the victory.

Town's first team coach Joaquin Gomez said: “We wanted a competitive game and that’s exactly what we had. We wanted some of our first team players to get game time rather than training, Northampton had a few of their first team players involved as well.

“They were competitive and so were we. We were pleased for the players involved. It’s very important for us that they were involved, because they are going to important to us.

“We were excellent, we stopped them playing, we made them kick it out, we won the first ball and most of the second ones. In possession we were brave, we played out from the back and we had most of the possession.

“We should have been a little bit better in the final third, but we dominated the game. We had a couple of lapses of concentration and it cost us a couple of goals, but we upped the tempo in the second half and we dominated.

“We are very pleased. Harry Cornick got a goal and Elliot Lee got two, the rest of the team did really well.”

Hatters' deadline day signing Aaron Jarvis came off the bench for the second half, with Gomez pleased with what he saw from the 19-year-old, adding: "He played 45 minutes.

"He got in behind a couple of times, he did well. He won a couple of headers, he covered a lot of ground and showed a good intensity.”

Luton: James Shea (Harry Isted 70), Akin Famewo, Johnny Mullins, Frankie Musonda, Jack Senior, Kavan Cotter, Arthur Read, Jordan Cook (Jake Peck 75), Josh McQuoid (Drew Richardson 75), Elliot Lee, Harry Cornick (Aaron Jarvis 46).