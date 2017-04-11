LOAN WATCH: McQuoid nets own goal as Boro are hammered

Hatters striker Josh McQuoid scored an own goal as Stevenage were hammered 4-0 at Colchester United in League Two on Saturday.
The visitors were already 2-0 down when McQuoid turned a corner past veteran stopper Chris Day on the half hour mark, while Charlie Lee followed suit before half time as Boro slipped to fifth in the table.
Forward Craig Mackail-Smith played just over an hour as Peterborough’s League One play-off hopes were all but ended with a 1-0 defeat at bottom side Coventry City.
Zane Banton had the full game as St Albans drew 1-1 with Margate in National South, with ex-Hatter Charlie Walker’s stunning late strike earning the hosts a share of the spoils.
Goalkeeper Liam Gooch was on the winning side as Biggleswade Town triumphed 2-1 at Chesham United in the Southern Premier Division.
Meanwhile, Harry Bean was in the Dunstable Town side who lost 1-0 at Frome Town in the same league, with James Verney on as second half substitute.