LOAN WATCH: Walton keeps a clean sheet on Shrimpers debut

Former on-loan Luton keeper Christian Walton made his debut for Southend United as they beat Oldham Athletic 3-0 in League One at Roots Hall on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who made 33 appearances for Town until being recalled by the Seagulls due to injury in January, penned an emergency loan deal with the Shrimpers on Saturday.

Striker Craig Mackail-Smith came off the bench as Peterborough enjoyed a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The forward replaced Tom Nichols on the hour as goals from Martin Samuelsen (74) and Marcus Maddison (83) sealed victory.

Josh McQuoid was introduced in the first half as Stevenage beat Barnet 1-0 to further strengthen their promotion hopes in League One.

McQuoid was on as early as the 34th minute after an injury to Ben Kennedy, as Tom Pett had already put Boro ahead, a lead they held on to.

Goalkeeper Craig King couldn’t prevent Southport dropping to the bottom of the National League once more as they were beaten 1-0 by Guiseley on Saturday, Kevan Hurst's volley with 18 minutes remaining deciding the contest.

Zane Banton started for St Albans in their 0-0 draw at Hungerford in National League South, replaced in the second period by Shaun Lucien.

Both U18s James Verney and Harry Bean were in the Dunstable Town that which drew 1-1 with Weymouth in Southern League Premier, while Liam Gooch played 90 minutes in Biggleswade Town’s 2-0 defeat to league leaders Chippenham.