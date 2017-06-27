Luton boss aims for a perfect Slovenia trip

Luton’s change of pre-season training camp from Hungary to Slovenia is to ensure they have the best preparation possible for the new season, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters headed to the Globall Football Park & SportHotel in Budapest last year, but have switched this time to use a bespoke training camp just outside the city of Maribor for a week.

The squad fly out out on Sunday, July 9, returning home on Sunday, July 16 as on why they made the change, Jones said: “Last year we did Hungary and had a very good camp out there.

“There were a few little things that we felt didn’t make the camp perfect if you like.

“It was very, very good, very productive, but hopefully we’ve managed to iron out a few little things, that’s why we’ve chosen Slovenia.”