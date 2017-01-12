Luton boss anticipating further business during January

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has reiterated his belief that there will be some business both in and out of the club during January.

The Luton chief has so far made one addition, that of Northampton Town midfielder Lawson D’Ath, but believes there will be further arrivals and exits before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

I would imagine, without tempting fate, or being overly presumptuous really, there will be a bit of business in January. Nathan Jones

Speaking at his press conference this morning, Jones said: “We’re working hard to try and improve what we have.

“We’ve had one or two enquiries about people who have been on the fringes, so if it’s the right thing to do for the club moving forward then we will, we won’t stand in anyone’s way.

“I would imagine, without tempting fate, or being overly presumptuous really, there will be a bit of business in January.

“What we have to make sure is that at the end of January, our squad comes out stronger than when we went into it.”

When asked which members of his squad he could be looking to offload during the month, Jones added: “That would be unfair to say, as it’s not players I might be specifically looking to move out.

“We have a good squad now, there is very little, if any, here that’s surplus to requirements in terms of not contributing.

“When I got there, we had probably 13 or 14 of them that I couldn’t see myself moving forward with, we don’t have that now.

“There’s a few that are on the periphery and are talented individuals that other clubs covet.

“So when they come in, if the offer’s right, we put it to the player.

“If the player wants to go and it’s right for us, then we’ll one help the player out, but two, make sure that we have a real hungry forward thinking squad.”