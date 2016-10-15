Luton boss believes O’s are in a false position

Luton’s opponents this afternoon, Leyton Orient, are in a false position according to Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

The O’s, who had been tipped to challenge for promotion this term, have begun poorly to say the least, currently sitting 20th in the table, just two points above the drop zone, and on a run of seven games without a win in all compeitions.

I’m sure they will even out and be the side they’re meant to be. Nathan Jones

They have also only tasted success once in front of their own fans this term, as Jones said: “There’s no easy games at this level and they’re in a bit of a false position for the players they’ve got.

“Now whatever’s gone on I don’t know, but they’re a better side than they’re showing.

“They signed some individuals in the summer who are very good players and we’re very wary of their threat.

“It’s twelve games in, if you’d have said that about Bristol Rovers last year then they wouldn’t have been anywhere it, but then they came really late, so it’s very, very early and with certain sides, they take time to find their feet.

“This time last year, I think Leyton Orient won the first give games and were 15 points after five games and end up mid-table. So it’s only early days, but I’m sure they will even out and be the side they’re meant to be.

“It’s just at the minute, whatever kind of form, whatever’s happened at the football club, it doesn’t really concern me, all I’m worried about is Saturday and what we turn up and do.”

The east London club recently appointed relatively unknown Italian manager Alberto Cavasin after Andy Hessenthaler was sacked after only five months in charge for overseeing a disappointing start to the campaign.

When asked if he was someone Jones had heard of previously, he continued: “Not really, I know of his pedigree from reading up on him now, but it’s one that with Italian owners, it makes sense to them.

“They might look at my appointment and say why did you him?

“So it doesn’t concern me that, that’s Leyton Orient’s business, however they do their business that’s them. work for a fantastic football club that I’m proud to work for and we do things in our way.”

Jones did concede it might make planning for the game that little bit more unknown due to the new man in charge, adding: “Yes probably, but we do our preparation, do our work on the players they’ve and we’ve analysed five games of there’s, so unless they do something totally different then we’ll be ready.

“We’ve worked all week and nailed a few things down so we’re looking to go there in a positive mood, and we’re five games unbeaten.

“Even though we could be in a better position, and we’re in decent form.

“If we go there and play how we’re going to play then it takes good sides to beat us.

“We’re a good side and we have a way of playing that we like and that we enjoy, so whatever Leyton Orient do I literally can’t affect that, all I can do is affect my players leading up to that and then at 3 o’clock and we’ll be ready.

“It’s, as I keep reiterating, it’s really, really about us. I want us to turn up and if we turn up for the next 34 games and we’re at our limit, then I think I know where we’ll end up.”