Luton boss hails Seagulls stopper as the ‘best in the league’

Hatters keeper Christian Walton is the ‘best in the league’ according to Luton boss Nathan Jones.

The 21-year-old who joined in the summer on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, has been in superb form so far this term, playing every minute of Town’s League Two campaign.

He further demonstrated his quality at the weekend, with a fourth clean sheet of the league campaign, including a brilliant late save from team-mate Cameron McGeehan’s misplaced header which ensured a 1-0 victory over Accrington Stanley.

Walton might not have even been playing in the game had he been on England U21 duty, but he wasn’t called up this time, as a relieved Jones said: “Lot of people wax lyrical about their keepers, ours is the best keeper in the league, comfortably, for me.

“He’s a Championship keeper playing in League Two, and we’re delighted to have him.

“We’re so proud that Brighton have entrusted his development with us, because he’s outstanding and he won’t get carried away with anything I say to him, because he’s grounded.

“We were so, so delighted that he wasn’t called away with the 21s so he could just concentrate on us, and that’s why, because he’s a proper match keeper and we love him.

“It’s the second time now he’s made a match-winning save if you like, and that’s what top keepers do.”

McGeehan himself knew little about the deflection that sent the ball spinning towards his own goal but was delighted the see Walton stick out a long arm and dirvert it to safety.

The midfielder believes Town’s borrowed keeper is destined for the big time too, adding: “There was one that was actually off my face and then Chris got down and saved it.

“(Gary) Taylor-Fletcher went up for a header and I misjudged it. It just hit my face and I had a knock on the nose from a cuff just before and I couldn’t really see. That didn’t help but I probably should have done a bit better with it.

“It was a top save from Chris, we expect that from Chris though. He’s a top keeper and will go on to play in the Prem and be a top, top keeper because he’s a real good, young player and we’re lucky to have him.”

Meanwhile, young defender James Justin added: “Special mention to Waltz in goal, he made a few great saves at the end to keep our clean sheet.

“I don’t think he saw it but Chris is incredible to be fair.”