Luton boss hopes Justin will be fit for Foxes clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is hoping to use young defender James Justin during the friendlies against Leicester City and Scunthorpe United at Kenilworth Road this week.

The 19-year-old is yet to feature in Luton’s pre-season campaign after picking up an injury while on England U19 duty last month.

Justin has been present at all the matches in the stands, but when asked if he could be lacing up his boots against the Foxes, who were rumoured to be interested in signing him recently, and League One Iron, Jones said: “Yes, I’m hoping he recovers quickly, he just has a little bit of fatigue in his hamstring that was the cause of him going away with England really.

“I’m not blaming England, but the added of when you go away and so on, didn’t do us any favours and that’s come back to bite us, it’s one of those things.”

Defender Alan Sheehan is another who could feature in the matches too, after missing the trips to Hitchin and Boreham Wood, saying: “He’s got a bit of inflammation in his Achilles, so no chances taken there, just deload him and then get him right.

“Hopefully he’ll be back in training on Monday, he’s only had a day or two off anyway.

“It’s not the time to take chances. We did that a little bit last year and he had a prolonged spell out and we don’t want that.”

Meanwhile, on striker Danny Hylton’s progress from a minor operation in the summer, Jones added: “We’ve just got to be careful with Danny as Danny thinks he’s ready now, that’s just the way he is. “We’ve got to wait until he sees a specialist and once he gets the all clear then we can kick him on a little bit, but we’re not going to rush him as we know it’s a long season.

“It’s probably an accumulation of his work-rate and all he does that has caused this little issue.”