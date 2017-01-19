Luton boss may add one more during transfer window

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has revealed he may look to add one more player to his squad during the January transfer window.

Jones has been busy so far, bringing in Lawson D’Ath from Northampton on a free transfer, plus Barnet’s Luke Gambin for an undisclosed fee.

If we can improve it then all well and good, but it’s very difficult to strengthen in January. Nathan Jones

When asked today if he was expecting to do any further business, the Luton chief said: “If we can strengthen the squad we’ll look to bring someone in.

“We’re probably looking for one, something a little bit different to what we’ve got in one area.

“But apart from that, we’ve got a strong squad, we’re in good shape, so if it doesn’t improve us, we won’t do anything, because we’re happy with what we have.

“If we go into the second half of the season with the squad we have we’ll be very happy.

“If we can improve it then all well and good, but it’s very difficult to strengthen in January because one, a lot of people are under contact and clubs don’t want to get rid of their players, don’t want to lose players.

“While the ones who are allowed to leave, generally are what we feel at the minute won’t improve us, so we’ll see where we are.”

Jones was quick to end any internet speculation over a move for Welling United striker Adam Coombes though, as he said: “That’s unbelievably not true. No disrespect to them, I don’t actually know who you’re referring to, so no truth in that whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, Jones is anticipating one of his squad moving away from Kenilworth Road as early as this afternoon, adding: “We’re probably going to announce one today, one that we’ve allowed to go out and get games on loan.

“There’s one pending, but I can’t say too much in case something happens, so I don’t want to tempt fate in any way.

“But we think we’ve done one to allow someone to go out and there’s maybe one more we’re going to be able to do that with too, it depends on what we feel.”