Luton boss salutes club’s ‘Premier League’ supporters

Hatters chief Nathan Jones was once again left in awe of Luton’s superb away supporters during their 0-0 draw at Notts County on Saturday.

In the attendance of 6,313, there were a magnificent 2,033 Luton supporters, making up just over 32 per cent of the overall gate.

Jones had previously labelled the Luton away following to that of a Championship based club, but had to revise his opinion when hearing of the numbers who travelled to Meadow Lane.

He said: “How good were our crowd? To travel up here with that amount, that’s a Championship crowd we have following us around.

“I hope they go home reasonably happy. I know they would have liked the win but I thought they were absolutely outstanding again.

“That’s phenomenal for anyone, that’s Premier League. Championship sides don’t take that away from home, let alone a League Two side and it’s not as if it’s on our doorstep.

Town boss Nathan Jones thanks Luton's fans for their support

“It’s a good shift but they were absolutely outstanding, they really were.”

Centre half Johnny Mullins was also blown away by the amount who made the trip and hoped a few of them enjoyed a trip to the famed night spots in Nottingham after the game.

He added: “They were excellent and they always are, you don’t know what to say sometimes as everything’s been said.

“It’s really good to see the numbers, the only shame was we couldn’t get a goal and send them home really happy with three points, but I’m sure a few of them will be going to Hooters anyway!”