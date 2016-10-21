Luton boss won’t be banning mobile phones at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss Nathan Jones isn’t about to follow in Mansfield manager Adam Murray’s stance by banning the use of mobile phones from his players while they are at the club.

The Stags chief decision gained plenty of publicity this week and when asked for his reasoning, he told BBC Nottingham: “I don’t like the amount of time people spend on their phones around the football club.

Ours talk, ours chat all the time, there’s no problem, we’ve got a vibrant group here, we haven’t necessarily got that problem. Nathan Jones

“They don’t talk and then they expect to go into an environment where you have to talk and it will just happen.

“I think all of us, we’re all guilty. We get lost in this technology world now and we forget the actual core values of human beings.”

However, Jones believes the communication levels between his players are just fine, as on whether it was something he would consider employing at Luton, the Luton boss said: “That’s their environment, Adam controls that very well I’d imagine.

“That’s not to say there’s anything right or wrong with it and Adam controls his environment as he sees fit.”

Speaking about the decision to the Mansfield and Ashwell Chad this week after the story was picked up by other news outlets, Murray, who spent a brief spell with Luton earlier in his career, added: “It’s probably got more headlines than I expected it to.

“It’s not a new thing, we’d banned them anyway. It’s just that we only banned them through certain times and now they are banned full stop.

“You are not allowed to bring it into the building. I don’t understand why you should.

“It’s not just in football. I don’t like it and I have issues at home.

“I have four kids and they all think their life revolves around an iPhone.

“I’ve got issues with my oldest one at the minute with Snapchat or flapjack or whatever it is. It’s just ruining the world isn’t it?

“They come home from school and it’s like ‘where are the kids?’ They’ve gone to the cyberzone, see you tomorrow!”