Luton bring in striker Lee from Barnsley

Luton Town have finally confirmed the signing of striker Elliot Lee from Barnsley after the Championship club agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to Kenilworth Road, having scored three goals in 11 appearances during a loan spell in the latter stages of the 2014-15 campaign.

Lee began his career at West Ham, where he made seven appearances during his four years, scoring once, that the 1-0 Europa League over Lusitanos.

He had loan spells at Colchester and Southend prior to joining Luton under previous boss John Still, netting with virtually his first touch in the 3-2 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Lee bagged a double during the 3-2 home loss against Wycombe Wanderers, before suffering an injury in that game that hindered his time at Kenilworth Road.

The striker went to Blackpool and Colchester the following season, before leaving the Hammers in the summer of 2016, signing for Barnsley.

He has struggled to break in at Oakwell though, restricted to just six substitute appearances for the Tykes last term, his fine one coming in the 3-0 defeat at Newcastle on the final day of the campaign.

After a week of speculation that Lee was joining the Hatters, he has nows penned a two year deal with the option of another season as well and joins his brother Olly at Luton.