Luton chief content with cup draws

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was satisfied with his side’s draws in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy this week.

Luton were given a home tie in the FA Cup to the winners of either fellow League Two side Yeovil Town or National League team Solihull Moors, who replay on Tuesday.

Yeovil will be a stern test with the added bonus of the history there, but I’m sure Solihull will want to get through too. Nathan Jones

Meanwhile, Town will also travel to League One Swindon Town in the Checkatrade Trophy second round, as on the FA Cup, Jones said: “I’ll go on Tuesday night to Solihull and I watched Yeovil last night as well.

“Yeovil will be a stern test with the added bonus of the history there, but I’m sure Solihull will want to get through too.

“Whoever gets through I’m sure it will be a very, very difficult game.

“We’re pleased to have a home one as we’ll be travelling quite a lot this month.

Meanwhile, on Swindon, who topped a group containing Oxford, Exeter and Chelsea U23s, Jones added: “It’s a good draw, it’ll be a good game for us, a real good test as they are a real good footballing side.

“I know the manager very, very well, Luke Williams, he’s a friend of mine.

“It will be a real, real stern test, but it will be a good test and a different one from what Millwall provided, but excellent and I’m looking forward to it.”