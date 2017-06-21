Luton chief expects duo to agree new deals

Hatters boss Nathan Jones expects both Dan Potts and Craig King to put pen to paper on their new deals with the club,

The pair are currently out of contract, but were both offered fresh terms to remain at Luton Town for the new season when Jones announced his retain list recently.

Hatters keeper Craig King

Potts suffered from a number of injury problems last term, including concussion, but broke back into the side for the run-in, scoring his first ever professional goal in the 3-2 play-off semi-final first defeat at Blackpool.

He still played 28 times in total during the campaign and admitted publicly he was looking to stay with the club if a new contract was on the table.

King, meanwhile, made four first team appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy and was a regular on the bench as understudy to Christian Walton during the first half of the season.

He had a loan spell at National League side Southport, playing six games, as when asked for an updated on the duo, Jones said: “I think we’re at the point where they will get done.

“To be fair, Dan was away and I was then away, so I don’t think those deals are too far from getting done now.”