Luton chief galvanised by an ‘element of disrespect’

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has spoken of his determination to prove Luton are a great club after what he feels has been a tough week at Kenilworth Road.

Midfielder star Cameron McGeehan was ruled out until the end of the season with a broken leg suffered during the 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Monday.

That has galvanised me as we’re a great club and we’ll prove we’re a great club. Nathan Jones

The injury led to a some strong words from Jones regarding the home fans booing McGeehan off the field in his post match interview, as speaking to the press this morning, Luton’s chief said: “It’s been a tough week and it’s really galvanised me, it’s given me an impetus to drive us on.

“A few things have happened this week. I think we’ve been shown an element of disrespect this week.

“I don’t want to go too far into it, but that has galvanised me as we’re a great club and we’ll prove we’re a great club. I’ll make sure that in god’s will, I’ll prove we’re a great club.”

Yesterday, Pompey counterpart Paul Cook publicly apologised to McGeehan for the abuse received at Fratton Park, as Jones continued: “We’ve made our point, it was a valid point, they’ve come out and said the right things, so lets put that to bed.”

On just how McGeehan is doing since undergoing surgery, Jones continued: “He had his op yesterday, all went well at London Bridge. It’s disappointing for him obviously, but we wish him a speedy recovery.

“He’s a very conscientious lad, a super fit athlete, does things absolutely by the book, so he’ll come back fitter and stronger.”

When asked just how long McGeehan is likely to be out for though, Jones said: “There’s no time, it will be a lengthy one and unless something really, really positive happens in his rehabilitation, it will be most of this season.

“Then there’s a timescale on it. Rather than bring him back for the last two or three games of the season, you’d want him to make a full recovery by giving him a full pre-season.

“So it’s a bit complicated on timescale, but one where we’re going to miss him for the majority of the season at least.”

WIth McGeehan having contributed 11 goals from an attacking midfield position this term, Jones knows just how keenly his absence will be felt too.

He added: “It’s a massive loss for him first and foremost, he was in very, very good form.

“He’s a coveted player in terms of people wanting him. He was obviously always going to remain here anyway, but he was in good form, scoring again, all-round game was improving, so it’s massively disappointing for him.

“For the team, it’s disappointing because we lose the best attacking midfielder in the league and for the club because he’s a fantastic asset, but he’ll come back strongly.”