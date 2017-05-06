Luton chief knows Town must keep an eye on Shrimps' answer to Benjamin Button

Hatters boss Nathan Luton will have to be wary of Morecambe’s answer to Benjamin Button, attacker Kevin Ellison when the two sides meet at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 38-year-old has made well over 600 appearances after starting out at Altrincham in 1999, with spells at the likes of Leicester, Stockport, Hull, Chester and Rotherham, before moving to the Shrimps in June 2011.

Ellison has now pulled on the Morecambe jersey more than 250 times, scoring 69 goals, including a stunning strike at Exeter in a 3-1 defeat recently, while if he features this afternoon, it will be game number 50 of the campaign.

Jones likened the veteran to the film character who was made famous by Brad Pitt, saying: “He’s scored some goal against Exeter the other day, he just seems to be like Benjamin Button, seems to be get getting younger.

“He’s had a wonderful career, a real player’s player as he’s a real pain in the butt to play against, but good to have in your side.

“He never stops working, has a good left foot, is technically better than we probably give him credit for and he’s a bit like Johnny on the spot. He's always in and around it to get taps ins and stuff, credit to him that he’s still playing at the age he is, with the zest and vigour that he’s playing at.”

On Morecambe, who have only got pride to play for as they are in no danger of relegation this term, Jones continued: “I think any side is (dangerous), it just depends on their motivations.

"If they’re motivated and they turn and want to win the game, then it’ll be a difficult game.

“All I’m saying is we’re going to turn up with that mentality, so Morecambe know they’re going to be in for a difficult game, that’s all I can prepare my team for.

“But it will be a difficult game as they’ve got some good players. Remember, they started the season like a house on fire, they were top of the league end of August, so they are a good side in their own right.

"A lot has happened at the club this year which might have taken a little bit of focus as things like that happen, but they’re a good side, they’ll be committed and as long as my side don’t be complacent in any way, then that’s all I can ask.”

Although attention among Town’s supporters is starting to turn to the play-offs and who Luton might get in their two-legged semi-final, Jones insisted all focus has been on the Shrimps in training this week and finally making it three league wins in a row.

He said: “Of course people talk about the play-offs as you have to make plans, but we’re focusing now on taking things game to game and finishing the season strong in terms of performance levels and results.

“We’ve got one game left, and then we can focus totally on the play-offs. Nothing will change for us, our preparation this week has been exactly the same as its been for any other league game. We want to continue the good form we’re in and that continues Saturday.”

Jones felt the squad were in perfect shape for the clash too, as he added: “Apart from a grape throwing incident today (Thursday), it’s been one of my favourite days that we’ve been training.

"The standard of how they’ve gone about their work is through the roof, absolutely through the roof and that shows me that they’re focused, they want to do something and I like that.

"I felt good, I felt really good being the manager of this group."