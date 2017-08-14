Luton chief might use Vassell funds to bolster his squad

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is undecided whether he will use the funds received from Isaac Vassell’s sale to Birmingham City this morning to bolster his attacking options.

Although the fee that the Blues paid remains undisclosed, the Luton chief is confident that if wants to make a 10th signing of the season, he would be given the green light ahead of the transfer window closing at the end of the month.

If it’s something we can do then I’m sure the board will back me as they have on every other transfer. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “We’ll see, we don’t want to just bring a player in for the sake of it.

“We’ve brought in Elliot Lee, which again, is from a higher level, he needs to play. Harry (Cornick) is one to develop and one to get better and how quickly he does means any urgency to replace an Isaac type will be shown.

“But we have two of the best in the league in terms of (Danny) Hylton and (James) Collins and providing all four stay fit, we’re well covered in that area.

“It’s not just bringing a body in for a bodies sake. We didn’t want to lose Isaac Vassell, because Isaac Vassell was ingrained in our environment and our culture.

“We liked him and he was different to what the other two were, so if something different comes up, we have an opportunity to do it.

“If not we’re not going to say ‘we’ve got money, we’re going to spend it.’ No, the board has invested lots of money in the squad already, invested a lot of money in our training ground and our environment and anything we ask for, we get.

“So they’ve invested a lot of money, and we’re not going to be wasting it. If it’s something we can do then I’m sure the board will back me as they have on every other transfer.”

Although losing Vassell will have massive effect on Town’s speed options upfront, Jones believes the existing forwards are still fleet of foot enough to cause problems, as he said: “We have good pace, Danny is a quick one, Elliot’s sharp and Cornick is pure pace.

“But we’ll see what’s out there. Obviously we wouldn’t have wanted to lose that amount of pace, but it’s football and it’s happened, now we have to move on and see where we are.”

Although the undisclosed fee that Luton pocketed was deemed more than enough to allow Vassell to leave, Jones would rather have kept hold of his striker, adding: “The club will make enough money that it was in a difficult position to turn down, but realistically we wanted to keep him as we didn’t want to replace him.

“We were very comfortable with what we had, and we let Jack (Marriott) go for example, because Jack at the time was fourth choice, but that’s the way it is today.”