Luton chief relishing trip to Exeter

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is anticipating another hugely difficult encounter when his side take to the field against Exeter City this evening.

The Grecians started the season in superb form, winning seven out of their opening eight games, drawing the other, as they topped the table.

Back to back defeats against Coventry and Notts County stalled their progress, but they are unbeaten in three once more, beating Morecambe and Carlisle before drawing 0-0 at Wycombe on Saturday to sit second, two points above the Hatters.

On the test, Jones said: “They’re very experienced at this level, got to the play-off final last year, they have a real settled squad, been early pacesetters in terms of the league.

“Them and Notts County have been neck and neck, they’re a good side, have dangerous individuals, they know what they’re doing, they can surprise you with a system now and again, so they’ll be a real tough test.

“We know that, we’ve always had tough games against them. Both games ended in draws last year, apart from the FA Cup game (Luton won 3-1), so we know it will be a tough test.

“It’s two sides who are in good form going up against each other so hopefully it will be a good game.”

The Town chief didn’t feel that it was a must-win clash by any means though, with only 13 games gone of the campaign.

He continued: “It’s definitely not must-win as what will happen if one of the sides don’t win it?

“We want to win it, as we want to continue our good form, we want to climb the table and want to reach a points tally.

“There’s two good sides going up against each other, so there’s a test to find out where we are.

“In recent weeks we’ve gone up against sides who have been in the play-off places, right in and around us, and we fared very well.

“We knew this was a tough month in terms of on paper, prospective opponents, who we were playing, we knew that.

“We focussed for that so it’s another game. This time last year Exeter were bottom of the league, then a fantastic run and they got in the play-offs, so lots can happen throughout the season.

“What we can do is concentrate on us, the next game, it’s a tough one against a real good opposition, but they’re all tough at this level.”

Midfielder Luke Berry added: “We’re always confident, we’ve got a confident bunch.

“We’ll have to look at them and see how we approach the game and go from there.”