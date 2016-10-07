Luton chief wants Town to return to the top three

Hatters boss Nathan Jones wants his side to make a return to the top three by beating Crewe Alexandra at Kenilworth Road tomorrow.

The Luton chief saw his side drop to fourth in the table after a 1-1 draw at Cheltenham Town last weekend, although victory over the Railwaymen could see the hosts leapfrog both Carlisle and Doncaster.

We’re outside the top three at the minute and that’s where I want to be. Nathan Jones

Jones has seen Luton impress on home soil this term, with three wins from their opening five games, as he said: “We’re pleased with where we are at the minute, but we have to continue that and actually improve on that and get better, because we’re outside the top three at the minute and that’s where I want to be.

“We’ve just played better at home than we did last year, if we get the first goal then all well and good.

“But we didn’t play very well at home last year, maybe that was a hang up and now it’s a different set of players.

“We feel we’ve added quality, we’re a better side, a better squad than we were last year and our home form has been very good, we’ve put in some real good performances at home.

“We’re a different side now too, I think people are seeing us differently and that’s maybe why our home form’s better.”

Jones believes that Town’s supporters have played their part in Luton’s resurgence at Kenilworth Road too, adding: “The fans have been outstanding, they really have.

“I think they can see a squad now that they’re really proud of, they can see a squad nand think ‘wow this could be a squad for a few years’.

“They’re putting in shifts and performances that the fans want to see and it’s very good, so I’m excited to be the manager of this club and we’re looking forward to every game.”