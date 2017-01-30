Luton chief warns clubs his best players aren’t for sale

Luton Town won’t be selling any of their prized assets ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline, or any time soon, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The club have fended off bids for the likes of goalscoring midfielder Cameron McGeehan in previous windows, signing the former Norwich player on a long term contract.

There’s no player here that we don’t want to sell, that will go. Nathan Jones

When asked if there had been any interest in for Town’s talented youngsters such as James Justin or Jack Marriott, Jones said: “We have plenty of interest, regularly we have enquiries, but before we get any bids, we literally reiterate that we don’t want to sell.

“Now some have to go or will go and we might move one or two on if it’s right for the club, because there’s certain deals that come up that are right for the player and right for the football club, and we feel it’s right to do them.

“But there’s no player here that we don’t want to sell, that will go, and the board are a real strong board.

“We’ve got a great chief exec, they’ve got a great pathway here and they trust me the fact that we’ll actually increase the asset.

“I don’t think anyone since I’ve come in has gone down in value. Some have dips, but in the long haul we have good assets here and they’re actually increasing in value.”

However, should Jones bring the new signing in he has been speaking of, then he admitted he would have to trim his squad slightly, adding: “If one comes in, then we might have to do one going out,

“It’s not in terms of we want to get rid of anyone, but the numbers at the minute are right on the high end of manageable.

“I like to work with a tight squad, a physical squad so that we can really work hard.

“At the minute, we’re right at our full quota, we’re not light. So anyone we bring in, it might mean that one has to go out to make sure we streamline the squad.”