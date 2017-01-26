Luton chief ‘wary’ of gap to the top two

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones has conceded he is ‘wary’ of the gap that has opened up between his side and the top two in League Two this season.

With 26 games gone, the Hatters find themselves 16 points behind leaders Doncaster, with a game in hand, plus 12 off Plymouth in second, having played the same number of matches.

They are only six points adrift of third placed Carlisle, with a game to make up on the Cumbrians, as when asked if he was worried by the imposing deficit, Jones said: “I wouldn’t say concerned, but we have to be wary of it.

“All we can do is concentrate on us and our performances and wins.

“We’ve probably had a few too many draws than we should have had through different things and if we didn’t then we’d be in a wonderful, wonderful position.

“So what we have to do now is we have to make sure we turn those into wins and if we do that, we’ll get a points tally that will I’m sure take us where we want to be.”

Although the Hatters were held 1-1 at Wycombe on Saturday, their ninth draw of the season and seventh by the same scoreline, captain Scott Cuthbert felt his side could take plenty out of the contest.

The Hatters were easily the more dominant team until defender Johnny Mullins was dismissed with 15 minutes to go with Wanderers levelling late on, as Cuthbert said: “I felt we were the better team, thought we nullified their main threats for large periods of the game.

“We got the goal, gave ourselves something to hold on to, we went down to 10 men, but still looked very comfortable.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with the goal, I felt we could maybe deal with that a bit better, but it’s a tough place to come.

“When you’re down to 10 men, you maybe get a little bit deeper, start to get a little bit tired.

“He’s (Adebayo Akinfenwa) so, so good in the air though.

“That’s such a tough header that he’s scored, he’s put it in the top corner, so we are disappointed.

“But they’re in great form, unbeaten in how many games, don’t lose many games, don’t concede a lot of goals, so we’ve got to take the positives from it.

“We’ve come here against one of our play-off rivals and I feel that we’ve out played them, for the whole game we were the better side, we tried to play football, tried to play the right way.”

“We’re just disappointed we’ve conceded late on and we’ve got the draw.”

Despite the result, Cuthbert felt he had handled the obvious physical threat of Akinfenwa for the majority too, adding: “You ready yourself for it from the start of the week, as soon as you say you’re playing Wycombe, they’re all like ‘oh Akinfenwa’.

“You know what Akinfenwa’s strengths are. He’s been in these leagues for years, he’s so, so strong and teams when they have him in their team are going to go for him, going to hit him.

“He’s a massive threat and they play to their strengths, they go long to him. I thought as a team we really dealt with him very, very well, it’s just unfortunate at that moment we switch off and he scores.”