Luton end interest in Falkirk's Sibbald

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has confirmed that the Hatters have ended their interest in Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald.

The 22-year-old had been on trial with the Hatters recently, heading out to Slovenia for the club's pre-season training camp and also made a substitute appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Premier League side Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

However, he wasn't involved in today's 2-1 victory over League one Scunthorpe, as on Sibbald's future, Jones said: "We won’t be moving forward with Craig.

"We have a fantastic squad, Craig comes highly recommended and we’ve watched him. Our squad is done and anyone who comes into it has to be above what we have here.

"Craig in the short time he was with us, and the fee that would involve to get him, we couldn’t move forward really on that one because we have a fantastic squad.

"There’s no point bringing in another number because he’s a good player.

"We have good players here already and we have good young players as well that are only going to get better. So we’re happy with what we have, so that one has come to an end."