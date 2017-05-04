Luton forward hopes to have given Jones a selection headache

Forward Jack Marriott believes he has given Town boss Nathan Jones some real food for thought ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Morecambe.

The 22-year-old came off the bench to score his 10th of the season during the 4-1 win at Accrington on Saturday, racing on to Olly Lee’s pass to beat home keeper Marek Rodak.

Mentally you’ve got to prepare yourself, make sure you’re right, thankfully I did that and scored. Jack Marriott

Fellow striker Isaac Vassell had bagged his 12th of the campaign earlier, while Ollie Palmer impressed throughout the 90 minutes as well, gaining two assists.

With Danny Hylton serving the last game of his ban on Saturday, Marriott said: “That’s what you want, you want options.

“If the starting two, if maybe that’s not working then you’ve got the two on the bench to come on and change things and it’s always good for the manager to have those options.

“Isaac’s done very well this year, he really has, he’s kicked on superbly and Ollie Palmer has been very good.

“He got two assists and they were very good and really did well for the team.

“Yes (I’d love to start), but if not, then hopefully I can come on like did, but I’m always dying to start.”

Marriott did his chances no harm at all in his 17 minutes on the field, as he was a constant threat and showed he has lost none of his predatory instincts in front of goal.

He continued: “You never know how long you’re going to get on the pitch and you’ve got to be ready for anything.

“It could be five minutes, could be 45 minutes, you just never know what’s going to happen.

“So mentally you’ve got to prepare yourself, make sure you’re right, thankfully I did that and scored.”

Marriott had entered the fray in some kind of form too, as he netted during a 4-1 reserve team win over Derby midweek.

On finding the net against the Rams, he said: “That’s always good. It was good to get some minutes, a little bit of extra sharpness and to score in any game’s good.

“So that gave me a little bit of confidence and I took it into the game.”

Marriott is now hoping his side can get their third win in a row this weekend to make sure they go into the play-offs in prime form.

He added: “That would be great and to do it back at Kenilworth Road would be great for the fans, a good momentum builder into the play-offs.

“We want to continue this momentum that we’ve got, continue playing well and finish that off in the league.

“Then we can really take the confidence into the play-offs.”