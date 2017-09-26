Luton lose appeal over Mpanzu’s red card

Luton Town have failed in their bid to overturn the red card shown to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu during the 1-0 win over Chesterfield on Saturday.

The midfielder was sent off with 13 minutes to go by referee Charles Breakspear for a high challenge on the Spireites’ Andy Kellett.

Town appealed the decision but a statement on the club website this morning said: “We can advise supporters that the appeal to the Football Association against Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s dismissal in the win over Chesterfield on Saturday has been unsuccessful.

“The midfielder will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect in league games only.”

Mpanzu, who had played every minute of Town’s League Two campaign so far, until being dismissed on Saturday, will now sit out the game at Morecambe tonight, plus the home matches against Newport County (September 30) and trip to Accrington Stanley (October 7).