Luton’s ‘awesome’ fans hailed by an emotional McGeehan

Luton Town’s fans have been hailed by midfielder Cameron McGeehan after he departed Kenilworth Road to join Barnsley recently.

From pretty much the first minute of his debut, when McGeehan went into a crunching tackle against Nuneaton in January 2014, he was a firm favourite amongst the Luton faithful.

It’s very emotional leaving Luton, I had a lot of good friends there, a lot of people I’ve met, people that I’ve worked with, it was massive in terms of that. Cameron McGeehan

On his relationship with the Town supporters, McGeehan: “They’ve been great with me, from the start. There’s been a few ups and downs, maybe we didn’t get to where we wanted with getting promotion again, as I thought that could have been the year. But the fans were awesome the whole time and I will always hold them close to my heart.”

Actually leaving Luton for the final time when the deal finally went through was something that pulled on his heartstrings too, as McGeehan continued: “Yes, it’s tough, the whole time you’re thinking, ‘right this is going to go through now,’ and then it happens and you’re like, ’blimey, now I’ve got to move up north.’

“It’s a pretty massive life change for me, it’s very emotional leaving Luton, I had a lot of good friends there, a lot of people I’ve met, people that I’ve worked with, it was massive in terms of that.

“I appreciated everything, all the fans, how they’ve helped me all the way through, all the staff I’ve worked with, John Still who brought me in to start with and then Nathan Jones, believing in me as well.

“So it wasn’t an easy decision, but I’ve not had one bad message about it, I’ve had lots of nice messages and everyone seems to understand that as a footballer, I think most people would have made that decision.

Although McGeehan’s last action saw him unfortunately break his leg against Portsmouth in January, he doesn’t think that was the last time the Town supporters will get to see him in action, adding: “It’s not ideal, not the way you want to go out, but it’s football, people get injured, you’ve got to get on with it, it’s just a game.

“Hopefully one day I can come back to Luton and play there again, I’m sure I will, in terms of if I play against them or maybe come back one day as a player, who knows what’s around the corner?

“You know what football’s like. S I’m sure it won’t be the last time that I’m playing against or with Luton.”