Luton's cutting edge delights boss Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to see his side show a cutting edge as they hammered Accrington Stanley 4-1 at the Wham Stadium this afternoon.

James Justin opened the scoring in the first half, before he missed another glorious opportunity moments before Town were pegged back by Matty Pearson’s downward header.

However, once Omar Beckles comically put through his own goal on 49 minutes, Luton took full control of the scoring, as Isaac Vassell slid home (54), with Jack Marriott completing the rout in stoppage time.

Jones said: “I thought we were excellent today, I really did.

“We had to scrap it out a bit first half, we should have been two up, in terms of James Justin had a great chance, which took a little bobble late on.

“I didn’t really see them scoring apart from maybe a set play. We knew they were a threat from set plays, we didn’t defend that well enough and it was a little bit of a disappointment.

“But second half we came out and we were right at it. Obviously we got a bit of fortune with the first goal, but then it could have been six and seven as they had to go for it, they knew they had to win.

“I thought we were excellent, we had a real cutting edge about us today and it could have been a lot more.”

Jones was also happy to see his side show they can triumph with talismanic striker Danny Hylton, who was missing through suspension.

He continued: “What we put to bed a little bit now is the last times Danny hasn’t played, its normally all doom and gloom, but they’ve taken it on board.

“All three of my strikers contributed massively today and we’re delighted with the win we really are.

“We had real clear cut chances, Isaac Vassell was clean in, only got to square it, we missed chances as well and we created opportunities.

"To come here and win 4-1, it’s a real difficult place to come here and to win in the convincing style we did was extra special.”

The result means Luton are virtually guaranteed fourth place too, with one game to go, something Jones wants to cement in the last game of the regular season at home to Morecambe next weekend.

He added: “A lot has to happen for us not to get fourth place, just the goal difference side of it, but we want to finish on a high anyway, so we’re going to make sure we get that fourth place.

“At the minute, in the form table these (Accrington) are second best, and last week Notts County were in great form. Blackpool when they came to us were in great form, so we seem to be beating sides in really good form.

“It’s brilliant and that’s good because going into the play-offs, everyone who goes into the play-offs are usually in good form, but so are we.”