Luton scoop LG Performances of the Week honour

Luton Town have won the League Managers Association’s LG Performances of the Week for their 7-1 win over Stevenage and 4-1 victory at Exeter City as well.

The League Managers Association’s five-man panel, comprising LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Joe Royle, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry couldn’t decide between either win against Boro or the Grecians, so the award was given for both.

To be recognised as the outstanding performances of the footballing week is wonderful as there were some real good performance from certain teams. Nathan Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones received a celebratory bottle of champagne, courtesy of Tanners Wines, and an LG Performance of the Week trophy in a presentation to commemorate the result.

Speaking about the award, the Luton chief said: “It’s always nice.

“It’s more important that we play well, but then to be recognised as the outstanding performances of the footballing week is wonderful as there were some real good performance from certain teams.

“But for us to do it in such a game at home and then the magnitude of the game away from home, against real promotion rivals, was a real good accolade.

“We’re very proud of that and we thank LG for that.”

It’s the second time Town have won the award this season, after they put eight past Yeovil Town on the opening day of the campaign.