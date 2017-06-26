Luton sell Gray to Yeovil for undisclosed fee

Luton Town midfielder Jake Gray has joined League Two rivals Yeovil Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old was signed by boss Nathan Jones less than 12 months ago from Crystal Palace, but although he made 28 appearances in total, only started 11 League Two matches.

He scored on his debut in the 3-1 League Cup win over Aston Villa, going on to net four times, but was transfer listed by the club at the end of the season along with Jonathan Smith and Josh McQuoid.

Speaking to www.lutontown.co.uk, Jones said: “Jake is a terrific young player who has never caused me any problem.

“I just couldn’t see him impacting the team regularly and it’s only fair to let him move on to let him play the games he needs.

“I know from personal experience that he’s joining a great club who will help him develop. He’ll enjoy life in Somerset and we wish him well in his career.”

Glovers boss Darren Way told the club’s official website: “Jake fits the criteria for players we want to bring to Yeovil.

“He played in some very big games last season and was a consistent performer.

“We’re delighted to secure his services considering the interest he had from other clubs.”