Luton snap up Cornick from Bournemouth for undisclosed fee

Luton Town have confirmed their ninth signing of the summer after agreeing to pay Premier League Bournemouth an undisclosed fee for attacker Harry Cornick.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year contract, with the potential for a further year.

Town boss Nathan Jones told the club’s official website: “I’ve been an admirer of Harry’s for many years now.

“We tried to get him last year but it wasn’t possible, so when we knew he was available this time, we went straight into him.

“Fair play to the board, they’ve backed me once again on another signing which will provide extra competition in the attacking area.

“He’s different to what we’ve got. He can play wide, but we see him as a real quick front man who is a good age.

“He’s at that tip of being potential, but he’s not a young one.

“He’s brave, and he’s shown that with the loans he’s gone on. He is committed to playing football games. He’s not prepared just to stay in the comfort zone at Bournemouth.

“He had a number of offers, but chose to come here so we are delighted and are looking forward to working with him.”

Cornick, who had also been attracting the interest of League One side Blackpool, joined the Cherries from Wessex League Christchurch following a successful trial in 2013.

However, he made just one substitute appearance for the first team, coming on in a 5-1 win at Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2015.

He had loan spells at Welling, Aldershot and Havant & Waterlooville, before playing 42 times during a season-long loan at Yeovil, scoring eigh times and playing against Luton twice.

Cornick, who came off the bench in the pre-season friendly against Valencia nine days ago, was with Leyton Orient and Gillingham last season.

He made 13 appearances, scoring once for the O’s, plus a further six games for the Gills.

Jones added: “He was on my list when I was at Brighton in terms of young players to watch and I watched him many times playing for Yeovil.

“He scored on a number of occasions and he has attributes that we know we can use, but also he has enough in his armoury for us to improve him to a significant level.

“I wouldn’t quite say that they are bigger clubs than us, but he’s turned down higher league clubs than us to come here because he sees what we are trying to do.

“He believes in what we are trying to do here and he believes that he can improve significantly under us because we are not looking to make small strides, we are looking to make great ones.

“That’s his ambition as well.”

Cornick will wear squad number 14 and is eligible to make his Town debut at Barnet on Saturday.