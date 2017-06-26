Luton snap up Royals defender Stacey

Luton Town have announced their third signing of the summer with Reading right back Jack Stacey penning a two year deal at Kenilworth Road.

The 21-year-old right-back spent last season on loan at Hatters' League Two rivals Exeter City, making 38 appearances for the Grecians, scoring a stunning last-minute strike to take Paul Tisdale's side to Wembley in the play-off final.

However, they were beaten 2-1 by Blackpool and after visiting the Brache last week, Stacey, who has also featured for Barnet and Carlisle in his career, will now provide competition for Hatters' England U19 starlet James Justin.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I've just had a look around the stadium and was taken around the training ground earlier. They are great facilities – I'm very excited to get started.

"The manager has told me about the lads and how they are all great lads, how it's a culture where everyone wants to improve and the facilities at the training ground really give everyone opportunity to do that."I'm looking forward to coming in, improving my own game and hopefully helping Luton Town improve."