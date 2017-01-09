Luton to face new managers after Wilson and Davis are sacked

Luton Town will come up against two teams under new management this week after former Hatter Danny Wilson was sacked as boss of Chesterfield and Crewe Alexandra dismissed Steve Davis on Sunday.

The Spireites, who visit Kenilworth Road tomorrow in the Checkatrade Trophy third round, called time on Wilson’s two year tenure, with the former midfielder, who played 142 times for Luton in a three year period, scoring 30 goals, with his most famous coming in the 1988 League Cup win over Arsenal.

He left the club after Saturday’s League One 2-0 defeat by Bradford City, leaving the club in the relegation zone after just six wins this term.

Left-back Ritchie Humphreys has been named as caretaker manager as director and company secretary Ashley Carson told BBC Radio Sheffield: “He had a great affinity for the club and he’s an absolutely top drawer manager, but it gets to the stage where you look at everything that’s happening and think ‘we have got to change something’.

“We’ve just had to look at the bigger picture with all this, and feel the time is right, and that if we get a new (management) team in before the end of the month they can make some changes while the transfer window is open.”

Meanwhile, Crewe, who Luton head to this weekend in League Two, have dispensed with the services of Yates, replacing him with David Artell.

Davis, 51, was the fourth longest-serving boss in the top four divisions of English football, having been appointed in November 2011, but left following a 3-0 defeat at Mansfield, as Alex are 18th in the table with just two points from their last seven games.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “The club would like to thank Steve for his service and endeavour as both manager and previously in his role as assistant manage.

“The club’s former promotion-winning captain David Artell has been appointed manager and further details will be announced in due course.”

The two dismissals means that Luton chief Nathan Jones is now the 38th longest serving manager in the top four divisions, having completed a year in charge on Saturday.