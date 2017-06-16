Luton to host Ipswich in Carabao Cup

Luton Town have been drawn at home to Championship side Ipswich Town in the first round of the Caraboa Cup after the draw was made in Bangkok, Thailand this afternoon.

The Hatters were the final side to be drawn in the southern section and were given their fourth successive home tie at this stage of the competition since returning to the Football League.

Luton will come up against a Tractor Boys team, who under the guidance of former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, finished 16th in the second tier of English football last season.

They won the previous meeting between the two side, that a Championship clash back in March 2007, when Alan Lee and Matt Richards were on target against a Town team containing the likes of Marlon Beresford and Leon Barnett.

However, Luton did win the match the season before 1-0, thanks to a goal from Steve Howard.

It could be a first meeting against his former side for Hatters striker Jack Marriott, who began his career at Portman Road, making three appearances for the club before moving to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2015.

Town have fared well against Championship sides in this competition in recent years, beating Aston Villa 3-1 last season and also Bristol City by the same scoreline the year before.

The match is scheduled to take place the week commending August 7.