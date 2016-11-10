Luton travel to Swindon in Checkatrade Trophy

Luton Town will travel to League One Swindon Town in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy after the draw was made this morning.

The Robins topped their group containing Oxford, Exeter and Chelsea U23s with one win and two draws, picking up seven points, courtesy of two penalty shoot-out victories.

Luton were second in their group, which pitted them against West Brom U23s, plus Gillingham and Millwall, as boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s probably one of the most difficult groups.

“There was Millwall and Gillingham who both were top 10 in League One last year, Millwall narrowly missed out on promotion, these are strong sides we’re coming up against and we’ve gone at them with a really young side.

“I think it’s been an excellent competition for us, I really do. We were disappointed we lost (against Millwall), but we’re still learning.”

The game is due to be played in the week commencing December 5.