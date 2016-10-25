Mackail-Smith continues comeback against Orient

Hatters striker Craig Mackail-Smith will continue his comeback from a broken leg when he features for Luton’s development squad against Leyton Orient this afternoon.

First-teamers Jonathan Smith, Josh McQuoid and Isaac Vassell are all included too, along with the likes of Zane Banton, Frankie Musonda and Akin Famewo.

Youth Academy and Development manager Andy Awford will take the side for the game at Hitchin Town’s Top Field ground, with kick-off and midday, as boss Nathan Jones knows games like these are vital for his larger than expected squad.

The Luton chief said: “It’s now turned into slightly too big a group because of the younger ones have kicked on.

“We didn’t envisage Akin and Tyreeq (Bakinson) and James (Justin) being quite as good so quickly but they are and they’re now first team players.

“So the group has got big again. The depth and strength is very, very good and the only thing now is we have to keep them happy.”

Admission for adults this afternoon is £3, it’s £1 for season ticket holders and kids are allowed in free.

Hatters squad: Craig King, Liam Gooch, Harry Bean, Ciaren Jones, Akin Famewo, Jack James, Frankie Musonda, Kitan Sorunke, Tyreeq Bakinson, Zane Banton, Jonathan Smith, Kavan Cotter, Arthur Read, Josh McQuoid, Craig Mackail-Smith, Isaac Vassell, George Murray, Freddie Hinds.