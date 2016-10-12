Mackail-Smith could be back for Orient trip

Luton Town striker Craig Mackail-Smith could be in contention to return to the first team squad for the trip to Leyton Orient this weekend.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played for the club since March 16, when he fractured his tibia during the 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

However, boss Nathan Jones confirmed after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crewe that he expects the whole squad, bar Danny Green and Nathan Doyle, to be fighting for places now.

When asked specifically about Mackail-Smith being available, Jones said: “Yes, of course, we’re a fully fit squad now and hopefully, God willing we can keep that, because there are some big weeks coming up.

“Obviously Danny Green and Doyle are a little bit more long term, but the others will all be back on Monday.”

Jones did warn that Mackail-Smith, who has scored just four times in 34 appearances, for the club, faces a battle to win his spot in the side back though, adding: “He’s 100 per cent going to have to fight for his place, but he just steps into our fold, he’s another strong player.

“We probably have seven strikers now, (Danny) Hylton, (Jack) Marriott, (Isaac) Vassell and (Josh) McQuoid and then you’re looking at (Jordan) Cook who can play there, you’re also looking at Zane Banton and then you’ve got Craig Mackail-Smith.

“So there’s seven strikers at the football club which is a wealth of riches for any side, let alone a League Two side and there’s going to be fierce competition.

“It’s a real good time to be manager of the football club, we feel we’ve done our homework of getting these players in and now we have to pick up the points that justifies that.”