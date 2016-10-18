Mackail-Smith is back as Luton beat Barton

Hatters striker Craig Mackail-Smith made his first Hatters outing for over six months when he played 45 minutes against Barton Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup this evening.

Mackail-Smith, who suffered a broken tibia at Plymouth Argyle in March, partnered Isaac Vassell upfront at Sharpenhoe Road, with Zane Banton, Tyreeq Bakinson, Frankie Musonda, Akin Famewo and Craig King all starting too.

Town had the lead on 18 minutes, when midfielder Jack Snelus fired in from the edge of the area, while Mackail-Smith then played a part in the second goal, his cross handled by Darren Locke, Banton firing the penalty past Aaron Fulton.

The former Peterborough striker was replaced at the break by young forward Freddie Hinds, who made it 3-0 just after the hour with a neat finish from just inside the box.

Late on, Rovers were down to 10 men after Rod Orlando-Young saw red for a poor challenge on right back Harry Bean.

Hatters: Craig King, Harry Bean, Jack James, Frankie Musonda (C), Akin Famewo, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jack Snelus, Arthur Read, Zane Banton, Craig Mackail-Smith, Isaac Vassell.

Subs: Liam Gooch, Kitan Sorunke, Freddie Hinds, Joe Mead, Geo Craig.