Mackail-Smith nearing a return for Luton

Luton striker Craig Mackail-Smith is nearing a return to the first team after over six months out with injury.

The 32-year-old hasn’t featured since Town’s 1-0 win at Plymouth on March 16, when he fractured his tibia.

However, he is now back in full training and stepping up his comeback with the first team, as boss Nathan Jones said: “We’re just having to take little steps with him because of the length of time he’s come out, but he’s trained with us fully the other day.

“So he’s back in full training now, it’s just for the length of time he’s been out, you can’t throw him in too early.

“He’ll need to be built up and get his body used to the intensity that we need it too and then once he can do that, we can get him closer to the full team.”

Winger Danny Green is not quite ready to make his comeback yet though from a double leg break suffered against Northampton on April 30, as Jones added: “He’s a bit further away than Craig. The injury was a lot later for Danny so we expect that, but he’s making decent progress.

“He had a little complication which has been sorted, it’s not as serious as we thought it was, so that put him back a little but, but he’s making good progress.”