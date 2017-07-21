Magpies legend confident Town will use striker in his preferred role

Playing in his preferred role as a central striker once more was a huge reason behind Elliot Lee agreeing to join the Hatters this term.

The forward had his contract terminated by mutual consent after a disappointing spell with Barnsley, where he was often played out of position.

I believe if you play him in the right position, he’ll score you a hatful of goals and that’s what we’re hoping for. Rob Lee

However, dad Rob Lee, a former midfielder for the likes of Newcastle, Charlton and West Ham, admitted that after seeking reassurances from Town boss Nathan Jones, he was more than happy to join.

He said: “That was a big factor. We spoke to him (Jones) and Elliot wants to know about football, he wants to know where he’s going to play as he hasn’t been able to play in his proper position through no fault of his own.

“He knows where he’s best, I know where he’s best, people who’ve seen him should know where he’s best.

“I believe if you play him in the right position, he’ll score you a hatful of goals and that’s what we’re hoping for.

“He was told a few porkie pies by a few people at Barnsley and when you join a club everyone says the right things because they want to you get you there.

“Once you’re there it’s not what it says on the brochure.

“He didn’t get a chance at Barnsley to play, so no-one can say he’s a bad player. What I do know is they tried to play him as a left winger which is ridiculous.

“Anyone who has done their homework, knows what he is.

“He’s a centre forward, always has been, he’s scored throughout his career at West Ham, because he can play there.”

Lee also feels that Elliot’s eye for a goal could be just what the Hatters need after a host of draws last term,

He added: “People think ‘push him wide’, but he’s an attacking player, he creates things and he’ll score goals if you give him the chances.

“Maybe that’s what Luton lacked a little bit last season. I watched a lot of games, they created a lot of chances, and there were games where they were 1-0 up and should have been 5-0 up.”