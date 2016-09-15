Magpies midfielder insists Town are just like the Toon

New loan signing Alex Gilliead has paid Luton Town a glowing compliment, by comparing the training regime at Kenilworth Road to that of his parent club Newcastle United

The 20-year-old, who signed a deal until January on deadline day, came through the ranks at St James’ Park, under the tutelage of the likes of Dave Watson and Peter Beardsley.

It’s been spot on and does go beyond just League Two training. Alex Gilliead

After spending the last two weeks with Hatters boss Nathan Jones though, Gilliead, who has also represented England at U16, U17, U18 and U20 level, said: “Training’s quite similar to what we do at Newcastle, lots of tactical and technical things, so it’s just a case of getting up to speed and getting used to everyone.

“Nathan’s come from Brighton and been all over the place. He’s picked up a few things and him and the coaches have got a real good knowledge of training, what they want to do and how they want to do it. It’s been spot on and does go beyond just League Two training.”

Jones had spoken of his determination to bring Gilliead into the club last season when the youngster was on loan at Carlisle United.

Although the move didn’t come off then, with the midfielder going on to play 41 times for the Cumbrians, scoring five times, including against Luton, Town’s chief rekindled his interest this term.

Gilliead was delighted to journey south for the first time in his career too, saying: “When I spoke to him on the phone he said he’s watched me a few times, he knew all about me and that’s why he wanted to bring me to the club to help the team.

“He thought he could help me too, so I was over the moon to come and work with him and see what he had planned for us.

“I had a few offers from League Two, but I spoke to the manager and he came across very well.

“He told me what he wanted from me and what I would be doing and I was more than happy to come down.

“I knew the club were doing well and what they wanted to do, so it was kind of a progression for this season.

“I want to try to do better than how I did at Carlisle last year and think this club and this team can do that this season.

“The club’s been perfect with me too, they’ve got me set up in a hotel at the minute, I’m away from home for the first time but kind of enjoying it so it’s been good.”