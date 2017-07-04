Marriot’s exit paved the way for Lee’s arrival at Luton

Luton boss Nathan Jones revealed that the decision to let striker Jack Marriott leave for Peterborough was a far easier one to make with the knowledge they could bring in Elliot Lee as a replacement.

Marriott headed to the Posh last Wednesday for an undisclosed fee, as the Hatters swooped for Lee this afternoon, the forward joining from Championship outfit Barnsley.

On the deal, Jones said: “We are delighted to have Elliot here.

“We earmarked him, and when the opportunity came for Jack to go to Peterborough, it was a very sound decision for the football club.

“Jack is a fantastic player as a striker. Elliot is slightly different, but has more characteristics that we think are conducive for our team.

“It’s been excellent business. We knew what we were doing by letting Jack go, because it means we could replace him with Elliot Lee.”