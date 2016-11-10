Marriott and Mullins back for Stanley visit

Luton will have both striker Jack Marriott and defender Johnny Mullins available for this weekend’s League Two home fixture against Accrington Stanley.

The pair missed last Saturday’s FA Cup win at Exeter City, with Marriott nursing a minor ankle problem and Mullins forced to pull out with a foot injury after originally being named in the starting line-up.

Hatters defender Johnny Mullins

However, boss Nathan Jones said: “Jack’s back and training. We didn’t take any chances with Jack.

“We could have forced him if it was a do or die game if you like, but we didn’t and the ones who came in stepped up well and won the game.

“Lazarus we call him (Mullins) this week, so he’s come back.

“He’s recovered very, very well and we’re pleased with that because we thought it might be something more serious.

“But it wasn’t, so it’s pleasing and he’s trained very well today.”

On the threat of Accrington, who sit ninth in the table, just four points behind Luton, Jones added: “It’s a very difficult game because Accrington are a good side, they have a dangerous way about them, how they play, they’re a fluent side and they have dangerous players.

“Since I’ve know this league, Accrington have always had good players and that’s no different this season.

“Every game we go into we try to win though, I don’t think we’ve ever gone into a game and I include the ones against Villa and Leeds, who were top Championship clubs, where we’ve not, so the league games are no different.”