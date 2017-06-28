Marriott completes move to Peterborough

Luton Town have sold striker Jack Marriott to League One Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old completed his medical at the Posh this afternoon and has penned a four-year contract at the ABAX Stadium.

Marriott, who started his career at Ipswich Town, scored 28 goals for the Hatters after joining in May 2015, although only managed 12 last term, after falling behind both Danny Hylton and Isaac Vassell in the pecking order.

The forward had signed a new long term deal with the club this time last year, but manager Nathan Jones admitted his lack of match action proved key in letting him go,

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “We’ve accepted an offer for Jack that enables the club to move forward.

“We identified that he had frustrations last year with the amount of game time he had and with the quality of front men that we have, we couldn’t hold Jack back.

The competition we had here was so strong that we felt it was the right thing for all parties and we wish him well. Nathan Jones

“It’s a good deal all-round for the club and ourselves, and with the ones we are bringing in, we feel that we’ve improved the squad and have been able to move the club forward.

“I couldn’t fault Jack’s attitude and work-rate. It’s just the competition we had here was so strong that we felt it was the right thing for all parties and we wish him well.”

Town chief executive Gary Sweet added: “Jack was unfortunate that he didn’t get more of an opportunity last season due to the form of others, and we are confident that he will continue to develop at Peterborough. It’s a good move for him.

“We are happy with the deal, otherwise we wouldn’t have parted company with such a good player unless we felt that the funds coming in wouldn’t strengthen the squad overall.

“We thank Peterborough for their professionalism and we hope he cracks on with them. Following the sale of Cameron McGeehan, we are all Peterborough and Barnsley fans now and want the players to do well. We all wish Jack well for the future.”