Marriott on a ‘different level’ after Stanley strike

Town striker Jack Marriott has been on a ‘different level’ in training this week according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 22-year-old ended a lengthy goal drought at the weekend, scoring Luton’s fourth with a clinical finish during their 4-1 win at Accrington Stanley.

Marriott himself admitted afterwards it was a huge confidence booster being back on the scoresheet for the first time since January 14, netting what was his 10th of the season.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones said: “If you’d seen him train today he’s on a different level and it would be great to have him back to his best.

“We’ve got four players this season on double figures with goals which doesn’t happen often and that shows that they’re spread around with Cameron (McGeehan), Jack, Isaac (Vassell) and Hylts (Danny Hylton).

“So we’re in a good place with the competition we have.

“We’ve demanded from our strikers and the way we play, someone like Jack comes on and nicks a goal because of the endeavour of the other two who have gone before.

“Jack’s done that sometimes and others have come on and scored, Isaac’s come on and scored when he’s replaced him.

“We’re in a real good place, I can’t stress how good a place we’re in at the moment and how pleasing is it to see the group we have, so we’re looking forward to the challenges.”