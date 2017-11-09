McCormack available for Robins trip

Midfielder Alan McCormack could be in contention for a place on the bench when Luton travel to Cheltenham Town at the weekend.

The 33-year-old has missed Hatters’ last 11 games after injuring his groin against Wycombe and undergoing a minor hernia operation recently too.

Whether we get him involved for Saturday in terms of a bit of experience is another thing, so we’ve got options. Nathan Jones

However, boss Nathan Jones confirmed he is available once more, saying: “Macca’s back in full training, we’ve had a good week out of Macca.

“If we’re going to start him and play him for 90 then he’s going to need a development game, we’ve got one of those Tuesday so he’ll get some minutes in that.

“Whether we get him involved for Saturday in terms of a bit of experience is another thing, so we’ve got options.

“It’s a boost to get him back. How we recruited this year, there’s no passengers really, no-one we think, ‘oh he’s back in the side, it doesn’t really make a difference.’

“They’re all big players, all players who can contribute. So when you’ve got all of them available you’ve got better options, you’ve got more options, it makes us stronger.”

Glen Rea is also available for the clash after his one match ban, but despite being in top form recently, faces a battle to get back in due to Luton’s 1-0 FA Cup win over League One Portsmouth in his absence.

Jones continued: “He’ll do well to get back in the team because of the win last week and that’s the trouble, when you do miss a game and people are chomping at the bit, they want to have their opportunity.

“If they take their opportunity then you kind of find yourself on the back foot.

“So we want him to be discovering his form whether he’s in the team or not.

“We’ve got a good squad at the minute, they all want to play, they’re all chomping and that’s good for me.”

The only player missing is defender Johnny Mullins after an ankle injury picked up against Coventry last month, as Jones added: “Mullins is making good progress.

“He’s ahead of schedule as we thought it would be four weeks but he’s out of his boot, he’s running today outside, so he’s closer than he was a week ago.”